Downhill Jumping Julia Kykkänen ended the contract weekend in 27th place in Austria, Niko Kytösaho and Antti Aalto left for the opening round in Germany

Julia Kykkänen considered the competition the best for a while.

Point rate continued Julia Kykkänen in the Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup when the three-race weekend was completed in Hinzenbach, Austria on Sunday. At the end of the weekend, Kykkänen was 27th, on Friday he was 27th and on Saturday 25th.

Kykkänen jumped 81 meters in the opening round and half a meter less in the second round. On Friday in Hinzenbach jumped to the best ranking of his career in the World Cup (26th) Jenny Rautionaho missed the second round as on Saturday. Rautionaho jumped 77.5 meters and was 35th.

“I would dare say it was the best race in a while, even though the results aren’t quite visible yet. It is good to move on from that, ”Kykkänen stated in the press release.

Sunday’s race was won by Japan Sara Takanashi, which was also number one on Saturday. Takanashi, the size of the long line of the women’s hill jump, has won 59 races in the World Cup in his career.

Before the World Championships in Oberstdorf, it is planned to jump another 18-19. February in Rasnov, Romania. However, the snow situation may mess up plans to race in Romania.

Klingenthalin on a hill in Germany Niko Kytösaho and Antti Aalto remained on the opening round on Sunday in the hill jump men’s world cup competition. Kytösaho jumped from the HS140 hill 123.5 meters, Aalto 118 meters and each missed a dozen points from the second round.

The Oberstdorf World Championships before the Cup are scheduled to jump in Zakopane next weekend and possibly in Rasnov, Romania on 19 February. The Finnish program before the World Cup is still in the report.

“The landing position drops before the effort, you can’t make a good move about it. That’s the main thing really. We have to plan training and competition for the coming days and weeks, ”Aalto said on the Ski Association’s interview tape.

The world champion, Norway, won the steady race Halvor Egner Granerud. He defeated Slovenia Bor Pavlovcicin 0.7 points. For Granerud, the victory was already the fourth consecutive World Cup and the tenth this season. There are 19 races behind.