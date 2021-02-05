Downhill Jumping Janne Happonen’s mono betrayed him in the middle of an air flight and he crashed into a slope at a speed of a hundred kilometers per hour: “I heard from doctors that I was in danger of death”

Janne Happonen, who jumped in his last jump in 2014, is behind the Chinese jumpers who trained in Finland, but the co-operation pattern is frozen due to the corona.

Janne Happonen sews ski jumping suits near Puijo jumping hill.

Sewing suits has been a familiar job for him for the past two years. Downhill coaching Mika Kojonkoski invited Happonen in 2018 to help Chinese jumpers toward the Beijing Olympics.

“I first studied sewing at a sewing shop for half a year. Since then I have sewn costumes to Chinese skydivers and young people suomalaishyppääjille “, Happonen says the Finnish News Agency in an interview.

The pattern of cooperation towards China is currently frozen for Happonen, as Chinese jumpers are strictly within the country’s borders.

“I’ve been laid off with the exception of sewing the costumes. Time will tell ”when we can otherwise continue the project.

“The Chinese used to train in Finland for a long time. I myself spent two months in China in the autumn, but due to the coronavirus situation, we could not jump. ”

This week, Happonen will also participate in the Finnish coaching team in the Continental Cup competitions in Germany. A Kuopio resident who acquired a bachelor’s degree in economics after his career says that he is interested in coaching.

“Even though I don’t have any actual training in it, it’s great to be able to help young jumpers through my own knowledge and experience.”

In his career in 2006, Happonen, 36, won team hill silver at the Turin Olympics, as well as two silver and one bronze medals on the team hill at the World Cup. The people of Kuopio also have the longest standing Finnish jump. In 2011, he struggled 240 meters in Vikersund, Norway.

The last leap in Happonen’s career was seen in the 2014 World Cup in Zakopane, Poland.

“Ending a career was a matter dictated by compulsion, as my knees were in such poor condition that, for example, it was impossible to make a decent descent without further injuries.”

In 2008, Finland won the World Championship silver medal in Oberstdorf with the team Janne Ahonen, Matti Hautamäki, Harri Olli and Janne Happonen.­

Before becoming an adult, Happonen made an effort of 145 meters from Ruka’s big hill at the age of ten. Top talent admits injuries have prevented the best success.

“Yes, it certainly did, because the thread of injury was quite. However, it is part of the species. Jossing is useless, ”says Happonen.

Happonen’s injury spiral began in 2008 at the Klingenthal airfield in Germany. A Kuopio resident who had recovered from his life at that time slid down the stage faster than jumpers from many other countries. The actual hell unfolded when the monkey of the left foot failed in the middle of an air flight carrying nearly 155 meters.

“I crashed into the slope at a speed of about a hundred kilometers per hour and immediately lost consciousness.”

He was fatally injured as an open fracture entered the left femur and the knee broke badly.

“Although I don’t remember the incident, I heard from doctors that I was in danger of death due to a massive thigh injury.”

Happonen recovered to peak condition. He had to do the same many other times as his knee has been operated on a total of seven times.

“Yes, the guts required me to periodically rehabilitate myself over and over again to top condition. On the other hand I am very happy when I managed to get up time and time again “, Happonen says.