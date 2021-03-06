No Result
Downhill Jumping Finland did not survive the second round, Germany took the World Cup gold on the team hill

March 6, 2021
Finland was ninth.

Germany won the Team Hill World Championships at the Oberstdorf World Championships. In the second jump group of the second round, Germany Markus Eisenbichler struck 138.5 meters, but the Polish Kamil Stochin The 132.5-meter was enough to keep the Polish point ahead of the Germans.

German anchor Karl Geiger stretched in the fourth group 136 meters, and Polish Dawid Kubacki could not answer with its 127.5-meter. Poland fell to third, and Austria took the silver. Germany’s profit margin was 11.1 points.

Finland remained in the opening round and finished ninth with the team Niko Kytösaho, Antti Aalto, Arttu Pohjola and Eetu Nousiainen. The place in the second round was 19.1 points away.

.

