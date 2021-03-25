Downhill Jumping Daniel-Andre Tande, who had fallen sharply in Lentomäki, was caught in a coma at the hospital

Norwegian hill jumping champions Daniel-Andre Tande crashed ominously when he jumped from the World Cup race test round at Planica Airfield on Thursday.

Tande lost his balance at the start of the jump, slammed violently into the snow and twisted into the hilltop. Both of his skis came off in the situation.

The International Ski Federation FIS said On Twitterthat Tande was taken by helicopter to Ljubljana Hospital. According to the FIS, the state of Tande is stable.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said later on Thursday that Tande has been plunged into a coma.

“Daniel is kept in a coma at least until tomorrow so that the stress in his brain can be reduced. He has a fracture of the clavicle, ”the national team leader Clas Brede Braathen said to NRK.

According to Braathen, no life-threatening injuries or other fractures have been reported at Tande.

The sharp fall of Tande darkened the competition won by Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi. He jumped 235.5 as well as 244.5 meters from Planica’s HS240 hill and collected a total score of 452.5.

Second came Germany Markus Eisenbichler, which was 7.4 points behind the tip. German Karl Geiger ranked third.

There were no Finnish jumpers left in the competition.