Downhill Jumping Costume inspector explains why Norwegian jumper was rejected in Romania – Head coach says breakfast also affects measurements

Halvor Egner Granerud was caught in a costume inspection a week before the World Cup.

Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud jumped 94 and 96.5 meters a week before the World Championships in the World Cup normal hill race in Rasnov, Romania.

She would have won the race, but was disqualified after a costume check.

Also German Markus Eisenbichler was disqualified from the race because of a suit that was too big. Jumping suits have caused a lot of discussion this season and the discussions just before the World Cup have perhaps also served as cautionary examples.

Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet says the International Ski Federation’s costume inspector noticed that Granerud changed lives between jumps.

“The suit was several cents too big on either side of the hips,” the costume inspector acted Sepp Gratzer said.

Too big a suit gives the advantage of a jump, so the rules say the suit must not come more than three cents from the body. According to Gratzer, the Norwegian jumper’s suit was “several cents too big”.

Norwegian from the team head coach Alexander Stöckl said many jumpers change suits because it can become sweaty during the race.

Stöckl criticized the inconvenience of measuring and the fact that measurements can vary from day to day.

“If you eat breakfast, the dimensions may be different and the suit is too big compared to the previous day,” Stöckl shared the example.

However, the biggest reason for what happened to Stöckl is that the national team’s budget has been reduced and there is too little support staff.