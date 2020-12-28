Downhill Jumping Central European Hill Week kicked off before it started: Poland’s top team was shelved due to a corona infection – “This is weird,” says former star jumper Adam Małysz

The opening competition of Central European Hill Week will be jumped on Tuesday without Polish jumpers.

Downhill jumping the classic tour, Central European Hill Week, begins without Polish jumpers. In the Polish team Klemens Muranka a positive coronavirus test result has been found, as a result of which the entire Polish team will be excluded from at least Tuesday’s opening race in Oberstdorf.

“We regret the decision, but to protect other athletes, the health authorities had no other option,” says Oberstdorf Competition Director Florian Stern The Canadian according to the magazine.

The Polish team would have jumped, among other things, last year’s Central European Hill Week overall winner Dawid Kubacki and Olympic winner, double Hill Week winner Kamil Stoch.

The test results of the other athletes on the Polish team were negative, but because they have been at risk of exposure, they too were shelved. According to Stern, there is little chance that Poles will be involved in other races if the new test results are negative.

Polish sports director, former hill jumper Adam Małysz wondered at the positive test result.

“We had the tests two days ago and all the results were negative. This is strange.”

Finnish jumpers at Mäkiviikko are involved Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho.

The other competitions of the Central European Hill Week are Garmisch-Partenkirchen (January 1), Innsbruck (January 3) and Bischofshofen (January 6).