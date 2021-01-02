Downhill Jumping Both Finns jumped from the qualifiers to the Innsbruck competition

Antti Aalto was 19th in the qualifier and Niko Kytösaho 24th.

Mixed Antti Aalto that Niko Kytösaho in the qualifier for Saturday made their way to the third race of Central European Hill Week, which will be jumped on Saturday.

Aalto was 19th in Innsbruck and 24th in Kytösaho.

Aalto, who jumped 120 meters, will face Austria, which finished 32nd in the first round Clemens Leitnerin.

Kytösaho, who flew 118.5 meters, will be ranked 27th in the playoffs by Austria Maximilian Steiner.

Qualifying the victory was joined by Norway Halvor Egner Granerud With a 129 meter jump. World Cup leader Granerud jumps to the 50th place in the qualifying round for the Czech Republic Viktor Polášekia against.

After two races, Granerud is also at the top of the hill week. He has 555 points, four exactly more than Germany Karl Geigerilla.

Geiger, who won the opening week of the Mountain Week in Oberstdorf, finished seventh in the qualifying race in Innsbruck.