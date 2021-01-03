Downhill Jumping Both Finns for the second round in Innsbruck: Aalto wins, Kytösaho as the luckiest loser

Despite his loss in the playoffs, Niko Kytösaho, who scored better than the Finns, is 23rd after the opening round, Antti Aalto two places lower.

Central Europe In the second round of the hill week’s Innsbruck competition, both Finnish jumpers will be seen on the tour.

Antti Aalto won the opening round in the playoffs with his opponent Clemens Leitnerin. Niko Kytösaho in turn, lost their match To Maximilian Steiner, but the jump was enough for the second round as “Lucky Loserina”. Of the five lucky losers who survived, Kytösaho was hardly the Fifth.

Kytösaho, who scored better than the wave, is 23rd after the opening round. The wave is 25th. At the top of the race is Poland Kamil Stoch shortly before Slovenia Anže Lanišekia. Stoch also jumped to the top of the overall race of the hill week.