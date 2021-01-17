Downhill Jumping Antti Aalto tinted in the second round and jumped 19th in Zakopane: “Catch the little one”

The other Finns remained in the opening round. Norway’s Lindvik shook the winner.

Finland Antti Aalto rose to 19th in the second round jump in the hill jumping World Cup in Zakopane, Poland.

Already in Friday’s qualifier, Aalto stretched a handsome 135.5-meter jump in the second round of Sunday’s race and rose well up from 24th place in the opening round (127.5 meters). The race was jumped from HS140 hill.

“The first jump wasn’t the best, but it wasn’t far from good. The second was significantly better and felt good when I got to raise the ranks in the second round. It was positive to this day. It’s quite small to be taller, ”Aalto, who had sidelined his best position of the season, summed up with the Ski Association’s recording.

Norwegian Marius Lindvik won before Slovenia Anze Lanisekia and Norway Robert Johansson. Lindvik slammed as much as 145.5 meters in the second round and rose past Lanisek to victory.

Lanisek led after the opening round, but was unable to respond to Lindvik’s horror jump with his 143.5-meter. Lanisek continues to chase his first World Cup victory.

Norway’s world cup leader Halvor Egner Granerud coagulated in the second round to 23rd.

Finland Niko Kytösaho (35: s), Eetu Nousiainen (37: s) and Jarkko Määttä (45th) were eliminated from the second round. Kytösaho and Nousiainen jumped 121.5 meters, but Määttä settled for 118 meters. The drive saw was 2.7 points away from the second round.

The Finnish quartet finished seventh on the team hill on Saturday.

The World Cup will continue next weekend in Lahti.