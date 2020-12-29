No Result
Downhill Jumping Antti Aalto jumped to the second round at the opening of Hill Week – Niko Kytösaho was eliminated in a bitter way from the sequel in Oberstdorf

December 29, 2020
Antti Aalto jumped to 21st place in the opening round in Oberstdorf, Germany. The fate of the second Finnish representative, Niko Kytösaho, was to be the best jumper who was eliminated from the future.

Finland Antti Aalto has survived the second round of the Central European Hill Week opening race in Oberstdorf, Germany. Aalto jumped 124 meters in the opening round and shares 21st place in the competition.

Instead, Finland’s second representative Niko Kytösaho did not reach the top 30 for the second round. He put in 121 yards and was 31st. Kytösaho was 1.2 points behind.

The race is led by Germany after the first lap of 127 meters Karl Geiger.

