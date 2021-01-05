Downhill Jumping Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho jumped to the final race of the hill week in Bischofshofen

As an Epiphany, Finns are looking for a place in the second round against Austrian jumpers.

Finland the two-man hill jumping national team redeemed their place in Central European Hill Week’s finals on Wednesday in Bischofshofen, Austria.

Antti Aalto was Tuesday’s 22nd qualifier in his 126-meter jump. Niko Kytösaho jumped 119 meters and was 44th.

The Finns jump in the opening round against the Austrians. Aalto is looking for a place to continue Maximilian Steiner couple and Kytösaho meet Michael Hayböck.

Hill Week leading Polish Kamil Stoch was the best in the qualifier with a jump of 138 meters. The second compatriot in Stoch on the tour Dawid Kubacki jumped sixth.

The third of the hill week Halvor Egner Granerud was also third in the Bischofshofen qualifier. Norwegian Granerud leads the World Cup.

The biggest surprise of the qualifier was the Slovenian Anže Lanišekin staying only 108 meters. Lanišek, who was sixth in the overall situation of Mäkiviikko, was only ranked 52nd and was eliminated from the Epiphany competition.