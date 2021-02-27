Downhill Jumping Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho in the second round, led by Ryoyu Kobayash of Japan

Eetu Nousiainen fell and was eliminated.

Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho will be seen in the second round at the Normal Hill World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Aalto is 24th and Kytösaho 26th after the opening round.

Aalto jumped from HS106 hill 100.5 meters, Kytösaho 98.5 meters.

The third Finn in the race Eetu Nousiainen crashed his 88-meter jump and was eliminated from the second round. Nousiainen hurt when he fell on his wrist.

The race is led by 105 meters jumped Polish Piotr Zyla before Slovenia Anze Lanisekia and Japan Ryoyu Kobayashia.