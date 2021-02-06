No Result
Downhill Jumping Antti Aalto 23rd in the Klingenthal hill race – Granerud wins again

February 6, 2021
Niko Kytösaho reached 118 meters in the opening round and finished 43rd.

Finland Antti Aalto was 23rd in the Men’s Jumping World Cup in Klingenthal, Germany. The wave jumped on the HS140 hill, first 126.5 meters and then 130 meters, and that second-round stretch improved his place by two from the 25th place in the opening round.

The race was won by the world cup leader, Norway Halvor Egner Granerud. The victory for him was the ninth of the season when the races are behind 18th in Poland Kamil Stoch was second and Slovenian Bor Pavlovic third.

Niko Kytösaho reached 118 meters in the opening lap and finished 43rd.

