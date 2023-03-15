A second place behind an elusive Stuhec closes the downhill season for Sofia Goggia. The Italian champion, with the specialty World Cup already in her pocket, couldn’t do better in a race that the Slovenian clearly dominated. Tomorrow he will look for another shot in the Super-G. Bad crash apparently without consequences for Elena Curtoni who was in contention for the third place in the standings and instead stopped before the intermediate time. She was mocked by Suter who only needed a thirteenth place to overtake her. Tomorrow Elena has to defend the specialty cup in the Super G from the assault of Lara Gut-Behrami, third today in the downhill. At the foot of the podium Federica Brignone. Behind the other blues: fifteenth Nicol Delago, eighteenth Laura Pirovano, twenty-third Marta Bassino.