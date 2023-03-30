NYP: Robert Downey Jr’s used chewing gum up for auction for $40,000

Chewed by American actor Robert Downey Jr. chewing gum put up for online auction. About it informs newspaper New York Post (NYP).

According to the seller, he got the chewing gum after the artist jokingly stuck it on the star of his colleague, actor and film director Jon Favreau on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles about a month ago. “I’m selling it in the same condition I found it in, you can test it for it. [Дауни-младшего] DNA,” says the user.

The starting price of the lot is $40,300. The description states that the item will be shipped in a plastic container. It will be impossible to return the lot, notes NYP. Auctions close on Friday, August 31st.

Earlier it was reported that Robert Downey Jr. could play the lead role in a remake of American director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic psychological thriller Vertigo. The actor and his wife Susan Downey will also produce the film.