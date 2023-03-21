Mash: MQ-9 Reaper shot down over the Black Sea was suspected of preparing an attack on the port of Tuapse

The US MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle shot down over the Black Sea was suspected of preparing an attack on the port of Tuapse. This version is given in Telegram-Mash channel.

Presumably, the American apparatus reconnoitred the situation so that the Ukrainian military could strike with sea and air drones on the Russian port.

The Russian side learned about the impending attack. Then the ships of the Black Sea Fleet were put on alert and sent on a raid. Russian fighter jets were raised into the sky to intercept, and later it became known about the fall of an American drone.

Prior to this, State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, called for the destruction of American drones if they pose a threat to Russia.

The incident with an American drone occurred on March 14 in the sky over the Black Sea. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone flew towards the Russian border with transponders turned off. The department noted that he violated the borders of the area of ​​​​the temporary regime for the use of airspace, established by Moscow from the beginning of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian fighters raised to intercept did not come into contact with the drone, they did not use weapons, the Ministry of Defense said. The UAV began to sharply maneuver, lost control and fell into the water, the department added.

The US claims that two Russian Su-27s intercepted a drone that was performing routine operations. The Pentagon confirmed that the MQ-9 was on a reconnaissance mission.