US authorities believe that the 2 UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) shot down since Friday (10.Feb.2023) were small versions of Chinese spy balloons. The statement was given by Senator Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the US Senate, in interview The ABC this Sunday (12.feb).

The congressman compared the size of the objects with the alleged equipment shot down by the US in North and South Carolina on February 4.

According to him, the Chinese surveillance program should be closed because of the detection of the alleged balloons. “I think the Chinese were caught lying, it’s a real step backwards for them”declared the congressman.

Chuck said that there is a possibility that the country will watch not only the US, but also the rest of the world. Dthat the US government was unaware of the presence of balloons “until a few months ago” and not suspecting possible espionage was a mistake. Therefore, the Armed Forces and the country’s intelligence are focused on investigating the situation.

On February 10, 2023, an object was identified and taken down over Alaskan territory. The following day (Feb 11), another was sighted in Canada and was also shot down.

The governments of the countries did not identify the authorship of the objects identified until the publication of this report.

China also identified this Sunday and is preparing to shoot down an unidentified object in Shandong province, on the sea coast of Rizhao, in the east of the country. The Chinese government has issued an alert to fishermen in the area, according to the Chinese state-run newspaper. Global Times in your Twitter profile.

The shooting down of the possible balloons created a diplomatic imbroglio. The US accuses the Chinese government of invading airspace. According to the Asian country, the object was used for meteorological studies and had its trajectory altered by wind currents.

Although typically associated with a craft of extraterrestrial origin in popular parlance, a UFO (or UFO) defines any flying object that cannot be immediately identified. It may include weather balloons, military aircraft, private vehicles or natural phenomena.

In 2022, the United States received 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, according to a report by the DNI (Director of National Intelligence).

Read the chronology of events

Thursday (Feb 2)

Pentagon announces it has detected a “Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon” over North American territory. The equipment was located in Montana, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are 3 silo fields that store US nuclear missiles. Here’s the full of the communiqué, in English ( 35 KB).

Friday (Feb 3)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China issues note ( full – 141 KB, in English) in which says the balloon It is “a civil airship” Chinese that deviated from its course because of the wind currents. According to the agency, it is a device “used for research purposes, mainly meteorological”. The country also regrets “unintentional entry” of equipment in US airspace;

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder talks about the manifestation of China during conversation with journalists. “The fact is, we know it’s a surveillance balloon and I can’t be more specific than that. We know that the balloon violated US airspace and international law, which is unacceptable.” he said;

in reaction, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancel a trip to Beijing. In a telephone conversation with the director of the Central Office of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, he says that the Asian country was “irresponsible” and that the episode was a “clear violation of US sovereignty and international law” .

Saturday (4.Feb)

the Pentagon says have identified another surveillance balloon that it would be flying over Latin America, but does not inform the exact location of the object;

Chinese balloon is shot down by the US off the coast of South Carolina by F-22 fighter jets. “After careful consideration, U.S. military commanders have determined the downing of the balloon [no mar] while on land it posed an undue risk to people over a wide area,” the Pentagon said in a statement ( full – 37 KB, in English);

after the overthrow, the Chinese foreign ministry says “strongly disapprove” the action and claims that the object did not pose a civil or military risk to the US . “The Chinese side has clearly asked the US side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner.” says the statement ( full – 155 KB, in English).



Playback/Twitter Alleged Chinese “spy” balloon flew over US territory for about 7 days before being shot down

Friday (10.Feb)

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder reports that the US shot down an unmanned aerial object flying over Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, at an altitude of 40,000 feet (about 12.2 km), which would represent a “reasonable threat to civil aviation safety” . The object would have been the size of a small car and had been identified by Norad (North American Aerospace Defense Command) the day before. Here is the statement ( full – 144 KB, in English).

Saturday (Feb 11)

After talking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden authorizes a joint operation to shoot down a UFO in Yukon, in northwest Canada, about 160 km from the border between the countries. The Canadian government has not released details about the object. Here’s the full from the Pentagon Communiqué (39 KB, in English).



Playback/Twitter – 11.Feb.2023 “I ordered the downing of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. Norad dropped the object over Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were engaged and a US F-22 successfully fired on the object,” Trudeau tweeted.

Sunday (Feb 12)

Chinese authorities report the sighting of a UFO flying over the sea near the city of Rizhao, in the eastern province of Shandong. The government would be preparing to take it down and would have recommended that fishermen in the region stay safe and away from the area where the object is to be shot down, according to the state-run Chinese newspaper. Global Times .