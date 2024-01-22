Netherlands declared a yellow alert this Monday after Storm Isha passed through the country this morning, leaving fallen trees that have caused problems in road traffic and strong gusts of wind, which are expected to continue today with a force of up to 90 kilometers per hour in the coastal zone.

In the regions of North Holland and the Frisian Islands, a code orange was applied this morning, since the provincial authorities measured a wind force of up to 110 kilometers per hourwhich began to be reduced at 08:30 Dutch time (07:30 GMT), which allowed the alert level to be lowered to yellow.

According to municipal authorities, Isha has not caused serious material damage as it passed through the Netherlands, leaving images of fallen trees on roads, destruction of construction scaffolding in several municipalities andn a roof panel of an apartment building in the city of Delft.

The remains of branches and a trunk on the road have led to the suspension of rail traffic between the Dutch cities of Sittard and Maastricht, until the tree is removed.

For its part, Amsterdam's Schiphol airport reduced the number of runways available for flights as a precautionary measure and the Dutch airline KLM canceled 65 flights with European destinations and origins, which were planned for this Monday in anticipation of the arrival of the storm Isha.

The storm is expected to decrease throughout the morning and maximum temperatures will reach up to 10 degrees, although the strength of the wind will increase again tomorrow afternoon and during the night of Wednesday, especially in the coastal area, but meteorologists They do not expect a new storm for the next few days.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO