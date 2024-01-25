After the last speed camera shot down by Fleximan signs like “Fleximan is coming” placed by motorists. This phenomenon has opened a breach in the institutions, with some mayors intending give up. More than one person is undecided whether or not to reinstall the systems.

Some have already taken a stand, publicly declaring that they will no longer install downed speed cameras.

Sign “Fleximan is coming”

Speed ​​cameras removed, where they will not be reinstalled

The mayor of Villanova di Camposampiero, Sarah Gaianiand president of the Federation of Municipalities of Camposampierese, announces that the speed camera has been demolished in his municipality it will not be restoredunderlining the challenge for administrators in balancing legality and public consensus in the face of such phenomena.

The Villanova di Camposampiero speed camera will not be the only one that will not be reinstalled. In several locations, including Cadoneghewhere two speed cameras were destroyed with gunfire and explosives, the mayor Marco Schiesaro decided not to reinstall anything. Other mayors, like Massimo Cavazzana from Tribanoare hesitant and look for alternatives, such as turning on the speed camera only at certain times and providing alerts when it is active.

TO Po cutthe mayor Laila Marangoni will replace the speed camera knocked down by Fleximan on December 24, but the technical times are long.

TO Rosolinawhere a speed camera was knocked down on January 3, the mayor assures that it will arrive, but it will take time.

Murals appeared in Padua in support of Fleximan

How much does it cost to reinstall the speed camera

Another aspect to consider is the issue of costs. Recovering, repairing and reinstalling a fixed speed camera can involve expenses that even exceed 20,000 euros, and for smaller municipalities it is not easy to find such figures. George Capuispresident of ACI Veneto, underlines the need for a new pact with motorists.

Speed ​​camera shot down by Fleximan

Although these devices contribute to making the streets safer, Capuis raises doubts regarding cases, even in small municipalities, with millionaire earnings.

Speed ​​cameras in Italy

In Italy, the number of speed cameras installed exceeds that of other European countries, with estimates indicating approx 11,130 devices automatic speed detection. In 2022, the country's top 20 cities grossed out overall 75,891,968 euros thanks to high penalties via speed cameras, recording a growth in +61.7% compared to the previous year. Florence ranked first in box office, followed by Milan, Genoa and Rome.

In Italy the number of speed cameras is increasing

Some municipalities in Salento they got approx 23 million euros of revenue from speed cameras in 2022. There are also reports of anomalous situations, such as the state road 372 “Telesina”with speed cameras and speed limits changing over time, creating confusion among motorists and leading to increased fines.

Meanwhile, support for Fleximan is growing on social media, where he is considered a hero. A visual tribute appeared on a wall in Padua, created by writer Evyreindepicting Beatrixthe bride protagonist of Kill Bill played by Uma Thurmanwho holds a sword and cuts through a speed camera.

Read also:

→ Fleximan who he is, what he risks

→ All the news in which we talked about AUTOVELOX

→ Speed ​​camera map

→ SPEED LIMITS

→ FINES FOR ROAD OFFENSES

→ DRIVER'S LICENSE UPDATES

→ Driving license points

→ Notification of who was driving reduction of license points

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!