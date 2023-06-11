They won’t be in the news – too many Russian missiles fall on Ukrainian cities for that – but for the residents of Vladimir Vysotsky Street in Odessa, Saturday was a day to remember. Albeit in a negative sense: a Russian drone exploded in front of their ten-storey apartment building, killing three and injuring 26, including a pregnant woman and two children.
John Hunin
Latest update:
19:37
