Let’s not call it bad weatherbecause the intensity of weather events is so extreme as to show us phenomena that until a few years ago were very rare or even impossible here in Italy.

Rain, hail much larger than average, gusts of wind at very high speeds. The heat of recent weeks has turned into storms and the damage count has already begun.

L’anticyclone Nero which for a good part of August made us live in temperatures above 35°C has now left the “Poppea cyclone what it does and will cause temperatures to drop by 10-15°C, first in Northern Italy and then along the whole Peninsula.

A real “whiplash” (whiplash effect, as climatologists define it): an extreme alternation between weather and climatic conditions, typical of recent years where the effects of climate change are increasingly visible. Climate change caused by humans and the use of fossil fuels has already caused a 1.2°C increase in the planet’s average temperature since 1800.



Climate change is not the only cause of extreme weather events. The increase in extreme events is also caused by the return of El Nino, a cyclical phenomenon that develops in the Pacific and increases the planet’s temperature on average every 5-7 years.

We are experiencing what can be defined as “hyper-summer”, very different from the “sunny season” we witnessed until a few years ago. We experienced “eco-anxiety”, recorded damage and even deaths, learned new words and were forced to better understand the complexity of weather phenomena and the climatic causes behind them. Let’s try to summarize some of them here so as not to risk falling into sensationalism or errors.

DOWNBURST

In Italian it can be defined as “descending gust”. These are descending gusts of wind that crash vertically against the ground from the highest part of a storm. Downbursts are strongest at the edge of the storm cell. They can cause cold gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour, especially causing trees to fall in the city. They are real “explosions” of air and when the force of the gust is very high, the winds then develop horizontally (the so-called downdraft). A downburst is the opposite phenomenon of a tornado, where the gust swirls upward.

“MONSTER” HAIL

Hail is typical of summer. But this year the grains are no longer grains, their size is getting bigger and bigger. Like “ping-pong balls”, or like “tennis balls”. In Friuli, last July, a 19 cm block of ice was measured, a “monster” block.

Hail develops during thunderstorms associated with cumulonimbus clouds, vertically developing cloud formations. Hail forms if the updrafts in a cumulonimbus cloud are strong enough; in this case, the drops of water first freeze and then are transported up and down inside the cloud, increasing in size each time adding new layers of “onion” ice and falling to the ground only when the current can no longer hold them. As the air temperature increases, the ability of the atmosphere to absorb moisture and the rate of evaporation of water on the earth’s surface increase. The higher the air humidity the more likely it is that the hail will get bigger and bigger. It is no coincidence that in recent years hail has been getting bigger and bigger, climate change also indirectly influences the average size of the grains.

SUPERCELL

A supercell is a storm characterized inside by the presence of a “mesocyclone”, i.e. a low pressure vortex rotation. In the classification of thunderstorms, supercells are traditionally the least frequent types of thunderstorms, but also the most dangerous in terms of power and potential damage. A supercell produces a lot of higher-than-average rain, hail, and high winds. Supercells are more likely to spawn a tornado. This summer, we’ve seen several videos of supercells in action: cloud blocks carrying large amounts of rain. Sometimes, however, with the naked eye, a supercell could be confused with a cumulonimbus cloud, one of the clouds typical of the most frequent perturbations.

SUBTROPICAL CLIMATE

Scientists and politicians associate our country with the “subtropical climate”. It is an intermediate condition between the tropical climate that is recorded around the tropics and the temperate climate typical of Europe. Italy experienced its hottest year ever recorded by modern instruments in 2022: +1.15°C compared to the 1990-2020 average and +3.5°C since the end of 1800 according to Isac-Cnr data. The North-West was the most affected macro-region, +1.7°C compared to the average of the last thirty years. Mild weather is increasingly rare, and extremes more and more frequent. Higher temperatures cause longer dry and arid periods, interspersed with more concentrated and more intense storms, just like in subtropical climates. The flood in Romagna is an example: after almost two years of drought and below-average rainfall, a sudden rain hit, concentrating the rain that usually falls in six months into a few days.