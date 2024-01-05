One thing is certain. Now no one cares about what F1 drivers think (and say). All they need to do is respect their appointments with their sponsors, subject themselves to antics like the Las Vegas GP and take part in the useless Netflix TV series without protest.

On the other hand, it cannot be explained how, in the face of so many broadsides, sprint races are still alive and well among us.

The latest attack on these micro racing parodies comes from His Majesty Verstappen, but this time too his words will fall on deaf ears. But in a nice interview with “Auto, Motor Und Sport”, Max says something new. He speaks of love for racing, of magic, of passion: “I understand the commercial aspect – says Verstappen – but sprint races take away part of the magic”.

Do you understand? “Magic”. What the racing world lives on, after all. Which feeds the fans, which keeps the circus alive. Then, obviously, Verstappen also hits hard on more technical aspects (that's how he is).

“As a child – explains the world champion – when I turned on the TV I wondered what would happen in the race. As a fan you don't have all the information about tire degradation or things like that, you see a Mercedes, a Red Bull and a Ferrari on the grid and you wonder how it will end. A sprint race, on the other hand, more or less allows you to understand what will happen the next day, unless crazy circumstances arise. I think they take away the tension, the format is quite frenetic.”

How can you blame him? Impossible. But that is not all. After the criticisms, the Dutchman also goes concrete and launches interesting proposals: “We should – he explains – adopt a closed park on Saturday and one on Sunday because if you get the setup wrong you're stuck for the rest of the weekend, it sucks – he admitted – One once you are on the wrong path, you cannot get out of it and therefore you are completely lost. This is annoying, if you want to continue doing sprints for me you have to make some changes.” The solution, however, would not be a single qualifying lap for the sprint. “It would be very risky – he concluded – Why do we need all these strange things?”. Why already? Mystery.