As if it had a place to get to soon or if it got off at the next station, a ‘rebellious loin’ refused to get off a train in the line 3 of the Mexico City Metro despite repeated attempts by passengers and police to make him get off the wagon.

Where will he go and so arranged? The yellow-furred puppy with a white line near the neck in the rear right part showed great determination because it did not dare to go down for anything in the world. He even threw his bite when they wanted to lower him.

They even offered him a ham sandwich with white bread to guide him to the exit and they didn’t even get his attention… “I’m going because I’m going”, that large dog must have meditated while sitting in the center of the corridor, near the doors.

“I’m going down to University, hey!”

The unique journey of the puppy has gone viral after being recorded and shared on social networks, and it is detailed that it went up at the Indios Verdes station on the Green Line, in the direction of the University, and did not go down for nothing.

He knew what he was going for and he wouldn’t come down sooner! Some netizens joked about it with comments such as “The dog: I go down to the university”, “The dog: well, if I go to my house, listen” and “The dog: They wake me up in Balderas”.

However, those present only sought to get the puppy off the train and from the Mexico City Metro facilities to prevent it from wandering on the network and could fall on the train tracks.

In fact, a young passenger, identified as Ingrid Yanette, took out her ham sandwich with white bread and gave it to the SSC policemen to lure and take away, but she didn’t want to.

One lady even mocked the situation saying that the dog “was on a diet” because she didn’t even want to leave with food in hand.

“Don’t fall asleep, come. So you can eat the sandwich, come on,” said the officer, but not even like that.

Finally, and before the failed attempts to remove the “loin”, the train had to continue the march. The puppy just lay down on the floor and took a nap. not what not? Evil triumphed! Look at the video: