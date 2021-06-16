[Rassegna stampa] – The accident of Max Verstappen five laps from the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he may have changed the championship. In view of France, the regulation had already provided for a crackdown to say the least sensitive as regards the rear ailerons, which now have to pass decidedly more severe ‘anti-bending’ tests (1000 Newton to bear and not 750, 1 millimeter of bending allowed at most instead of 3).

Tires, FIA directive: 12 ‘pressure-saving’ pages

Now, with the arrival of the technical directive TD003 on the part of the Federation, the scenario on the subject of tires also completely changes. The teams will be monitored much more carefully in the management and preparation of the tire sets, from the moment the tire warmers are removed to in-depth checks on the starting grid, during the race in the pits to finally arrive at the ‘supreme’ test, a curve cold cooling in which the sets of tires after being used must show parameters that do not betray any previous ‘manipulation’ in terms of pressure at the time of use.

It wasn’t debris

What aroused astonishment was the very prompt reaction of the Federation in the stipulation of a new set of rules to which the teams will have to comply with regard to tires. The feeling is that i suspicious on the exploitation of the umpteenth regulatory gray zone had been circulating for some time and that Verstappen’s ko was simply the opening of Pandora’s Box, which in Greek mythology was the legendary container of all the evils that poured into the world after its opening . In this case, the failures that occurred to Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen could have put an end to ‘interpretations’ of the regulation in terms of pressures, with the teams that, as happened with regard to the rear wings, were suitable for testing only to highlight flexions. suspicious in the race. Here are some excerpts from an analysis by Scott Mitchell published in the magazine The-Race.com.

Tire pressures: 5 smart teams in Baku, Ferrari ok

Two outbursts sparked a boiling controversy in F1

“[…] The blatant incidents of Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll have removed the veil from an issue that otherwise risked remaining in the shadows […] It was not debris, the investigations have denied Verstappen […] Pirelli’s analyzes found no defects in the quality of the tires and the starting parameters in terms of pressures were respected by Red Bull and Aston Martin […] Reading between the lines and in the light of the technical directive that established new protocols to be respected starting from the French Grand Prix, it is possible to identify the problem that Pirelli wanted to tackle. […] In practice, it would be possible for the teams to be suitable in terms of pressures at the time of the surveys, and then not subsequently (the press release clearly mentions the ‘conditions of use’ ed.) […] The long list of measures established by the Federation betrays the fact that Pirelli already had suspicions or concerns about any tricks implemented by the teams […] The Verstappen accident seemed destined to be declassified with simple debris as causes, but it has definitely opened our eyes to something much more complicated and controversial ”.