“They have a high chance of having a baby with Down syndrome.” Sitting behind a sonographer’s desk, Dolores Pisano and her husband heard the diagnosis for the first time. She was going through the 12th week of pregnancy and the professional made that conjecture after having evaluated the results of the prenatal control: anatomically, everything was fine, but there was an indicator in the blood that made anticipating this circumstance.

Dolores left the office and called her obstetrician, who referred her to a geneticist. She went to see him that same day with her husband. While waiting to be treated, she couldn’t stop crying. It distressed her to think about what her life would be like, that of her husband and that of her then two-year-old son. If what the sonographer had said was true, How would they do?

The geneticist explained that with the results that had been available up to that moment there was a 10% probability and that to have greater precision, she and her husband could do a DNA study. The result of the analysis would be in ten days.

On the afternoon of September 26, 2017, Dolores’s cell phone rang. She was bathing her son and saw on the screen that the number corresponded to the geneticist’s phone. “If he’s calling me, it’s because everything went wrong,” he supposed and answered. On the other side he heard: “Hello Dolores, the result was positive, Trisomy 21, or better known as Down syndrome ”. “Why are you telling me on the phone?” “How can this be happening?” He thought, but didn’t say. He only managed to say “thank you” and cut off.

What followed was more anguish and reproach: “Why us?” She told her husband. And he replied: “Why not?”. While the two were trying to find explanations, Dolores had an idea: to call a friend who has a niece with Down syndrome. She wanted to know if she was going to be able, if after that first impact she was going to find the strength to raise her son and the one she was carrying. Her friend offered to meet her brother and sister-in-law the next day. She believed that this meeting could reassure her.

Dolores Pisano with her son, who is now three years old.

“Talking to those parents helped me break down my prejudices. The issue was my ignorance. I was ignorant and prejudiced”, Emphasizes Clarion Dolores, many years after that encounter and with her second son, now three years old.

That meeting, where the family explained that having a child with a disability did not mean carrying a problem and showed her the development of her daughter, happy and surrounded by friends, was the initial step to reach acceptance and, later, create a civil association together with Victoria Chavarini and another group of parents with children with Trisomy 21 (t21).

The name of the association says it all: “Changing the look”. “In my case,” says Dolores, “I had to make my own change of look, because if I saw my son with all the preconceptions he had, I would not be able to help him.

Down syndrome is a genetic occurrence caused by the existence of extra genetic material on chromosome 21, which results in intellectual disability.

Dolores Pisano with her son. Instagram photo

In 2011 the UN General Assembly designated March 21 as the World Down Syndrome Day. The date was established to raise awareness on the issue and on the need to guarantee access to health and the rights of people born with this genetic alteration.

For this March 21, Dolores Pisano and Victoria Chavarini devised a campaign that invited us to review where the focus is in relation to people with t21.

“The expectation of society, even today, is still very limited by prejudices and beliefs. The genetic characteristic, the traits, continue to appear in the foreground. We say that our children have face bearing, because they see them and label them. Many cannot go beyond the physical. We invite you to see: who has t21 is a person like any other, who studied journalism, dedicated himself to sports, gastronomy, etc. ”, says Dolores.

Dolores founded together with Victoria Chavarini and other parents the Association “Changing the look.”

And she reiterates an idea of ​​which she is convinced: “With correct stimulation, a family that gives confidence and opportunities for development and a society that opens doors, they reach their maximum potential.”

Dolores recognizes that the situation faced by a family with economic resources is completely different from that of one with deficiencies. And in that sense, the coronavirus pandemic, and the quarantine it imposed, deepened inequality.

“In a very sad way in Argentina are people with disabilities who saw their therapies interrupted,” he says. And others, as in our case, more fortunate than with medical insurance could have their therapies online. In addition, the parents, in some cases, being in the same space, were able to get even more involved ”. And he adds: “But prolonged in time, the isolation is not sustainable. People with t21 they need stimulation in the offices and in the work spaces ”.

The great objective of the association for this year also goes through the face-to-face and a respected diagnosis. “We did a survey among 550 families to find out how the news was communicated. In most cases, it was transmitted by obstetricians, neonatologists, and geneticists. Diagnosis is a before and after in the life of families and we want health professionals to understand the impact that this information has ”.

Dolores speaks and refers to her own experience, to the thought she had three years ago, when, while she was bathing her eldest son, she spoke on a cell phone: “Why are you telling me on the phone?” Although the geneticist is a very good doctor with whom he remains in contact, the transmission of the result of the analysis was no less traumatic.

“One is very vulnerable in pregnancy or after giving birth and there are experiences that are very hard. They say ‘I’m sorry, it went wrong (for the baby), ”he says. And he clarifies: “We highly value the vocation of health professionals, especially in these times of pandemic. We only ask that you become more aware of when to give the information, we ask put themselves in the place of the mother or father that they will receive this diagnosis, that they can sit down and listen to us, that it be in person ”.

More information in: changinglamirada.com.ar; www.instagram.com/cambiandolamirada/ or through the mail [email protected]