A family portrayed smiling, held in an embrace. Shortly after a white tesla crumpled on a cliff, a white dot between the rocks and the ocean waves. What happened to the Patel family was immediately defined by all as a “miracle”. The parents and their two sons, ages 4 and 9, were driving Monday morning along a cliff in Northern California along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as “Devil’s Slide” due to the number of fatal crashes there. they happened. All of a sudden that family trip at the beginning of the year turned into a nightmare for them too: their Tesla sedan crashed more than 76.20 meters from the highway.

Those who witnessed the scene immediately called for help, putting hopes aside. Nobody believed that such an impact could be survived. Instead, when the firefighters arrived they hurried: father, mother and two children had all survived the crash. A miracle, a story with an incredible happy ending. If it weren’t for the background that emerged from the reconstruction of the investigators: the authorities say that the dramatic crash of the car was not an accident, but an “intentional act” of which they accused the father, Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of ​​Los Angeles.

The dynamics of the accident

According to the rescue reconstruction, the car suddenly crashed into a rocky outcrop, overturned a few times before landing on its wheels, after more than 76.20 meters of flight, and got stuck against the cliff a few meters from the sea . Some witnesses who witnessed the accident called for help.

The video taken from the helicopter of the CHP Golden Gate Air Division and impressive: the car is reduced to a tangle of sheet metal, a speck among the rocks. Yet the family survived the violent impact. “We were shocked when we discovered that the people in the car had survived,” said Brian Pottenger, battalion chief of the Cal Fire’s Coastside Fire Protection Districtaccording to reports from the Cnn -. Accidents there are not uncommon. What is rare is that someone survives». A miracle.





Rescuers pulled both children out the back window and carried them up the cliff by hand in a rescue basket, using the rope system. The little ones were then taken to hospital by ambulance with musculoskeletal injuries. The adults, on the other hand, suffered traumatic injuries and had to be hoisted onto the cliff by a helicopter. Both were transported to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol, the state public safety agency, does not believe, based on initial investigations, that the Tesla was operating in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode at the time. Road conditions were also not found to be a factor in the accident. There were no guardrails where the sedan went into the cliff.

His father, a Los Angeles radiologist, was investigated

“The car veered off the main part of the roadway. Why we don’t know,” said a California Highway Patrol officer. After nights of investigation, Dharmesh Patel, who was driving the car, was charged with attempted murder and child abuse. “CHP investigators worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene of the accident,” the highway patrol said in a statement. Based on the evidence gathered, investigators believe the tragedy was an intentional act on the man’s part.” A spokesman for the Highway Patrol declined to specify what evidence led authorities to arrest Patel.





The road was the scene of fatal accidents

The stretch of motorway where the accident occurred has been the scene of dozens of fatal accidents in recent decades. A tunnel was opened in 2013 to make the road safer, but at least nine deaths have occurred since then, the San Francisco Chronicle last year. The Patel family crash occurred just south of the tunnel.

