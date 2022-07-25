By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Monday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and earnings release from some of the biggest U.S. companies this week, seeking to gauge the dollar’s impact. strong and high inflation.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq posted losses, reflecting declines in Microsoft shares.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc, which together have a combined market capitalization of $8.9 trillion, or a quarter of the total composition of the S&P 500, will release their quarterly results this week.

“The really big part of the results season is here. So with confidence recovering now, it could also quickly dissipate if we have disappointments with companies like Google and Microsoft on Tuesday,” said Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading.

Stocks of high-growth companies had mixed performance in the first hour of trading.

Microsoft was down 0.5% after Wells Fargo cut its price target for the company’s shares, citing inflation, interest rate hikes and a stronger dollar as risks to its balance sheet.

A stronger dollar is seen as a hindrance for US companies, especially those with large global operations. The currency index against strong pairs recently hit 20-year highs.

The Fed is expected to make another 0.75 percentage point hike in its interest rate at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Investors will also focus on the bank’s chair Jerome Powell’s press conference following the central bank’s decision, looking for clues on policymakers’ thinking on upcoming rate hikes amid fears that an aggressive tightening push the economy into a recession.

At 11:48 (GMT), the S&P 500 index was down 0.13% to 3,956.64 points, while the Dow Jones was up 0.22% to 31,971.06 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 0.58% to 11,765.11 points.