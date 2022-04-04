For those looking for internship and apprenticeship opportunities, large companies such as Dow, Raízen and Descomplica have open selection processes with several vacancies.

Petrochemical company Dow is recruiting 27 technical interns for its “Your History, Our Future” program. Entries can be made on here until the 8th of April. The company offers benefits such as transportation allowance, health plan, dental plan, life insurance, birthday day off, cafeteria at work and Gympass. The vacancies are for students of technical courses who graduate between June 2023 and June 2024.

+Rimini Street opens 48 remote technology jobs

The distance education platform Descomplica has its tech internship program open until the 16/04. There are 12 vacancies for students in the areas of Technology and Software Engineering. The opportunity is remote and is for students graduating from technology-related courses between December 2022 and December 2023. Click here To sign up.

Raízen also has openings in its internship and apprenticeship program. There are 55 opportunities throughout Brazil with remuneration of up to R$ 1,735. The internship program is for students with graduation scheduled between July 2023 and July 2024. For apprenticeships, you must complete 21 years and 11 months by August 2024 and be attending or have completed traditional or technical high school . registration here until the 9th of April.

