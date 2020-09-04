As expected, the Dow Jones Industrial Index cooled down on Thursday’s rally over the past few days. The setback was very dynamic and led the market back to an initial stabilization zone. There is one more factor that investors need to consider. From Franz-Georg Wenner

Similar to the two previous months, the combination of the uptrend (green) and the border area of ​​the fluctuation channel marked in gray for the time being ended with the Dow (red arrow). With the overdue profit-taking, the previously overheated situation has normalized again. At the end of the week, bargain hunters could therefore become more active in order to benefit from the correction. However, there is one special thing to note: On Monday, Wall Street will be closed for public holidays, and investors will only be able to react again on Tuesday. If the Dow shows a clear recovery today, this would indicate an increased risk appetite and would be a positive signal.

The starting position is quite attractive: At the end of the week, the Dow is at the monthly average (blue line) and a weak horizontal post-buying zone at 28,200. The price range could prove to be a stepping stone for a rebound, with the potential not extending much beyond 29,200 for the days ahead. If, on the other hand, further profit-taking should result in a return to the zone last confirmed in mid-August, around 27,600. The lower limit of the fluctuation corridor also runs here. The situation can only be assessed more negatively if the upward trend is undercut at 27,100.

In the higher-level price picture, yesterday’s setback pushed the Dow approximately in the middle of the forecast corridor shown in blue. Overall, the starting position remains positive at this time level. As long as the Dow is trading above the much-noticed 200-day mean (purple) around 26,200, investors needn’t worry.

Supports and resistances

Chart marks level Strength Upper objective 2 29,500.00 medium Top goal 1 29,100.00 medium Lower objective 1 27,600.00 weak Lower objective 2 27,100.00 medium

Trading ideas

Trading idea for rising prices Trading idea for falling prices Underlying Dow Underlying Dow Product presentation Turbo Long Product presentation Turbo short WKN MC9NP8 WKN MA12M5 Issuer Morgan Stanley Issuer Morgan Stanley running time 18.09.20 running time 09/30/20 Base price 24,500.00 Base price 32,000.00 Knock-out threshold 24,500.00 Knock-out threshold 32,000.00 lever 7.00 lever 7.00 Rate in EUR 34.00 Rate in EUR 30.00

