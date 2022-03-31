(Reuters) – The Dow and S&P 500 indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors focused on the conflict in Ukraine and the prospects of interest rate hikes in the United States, with Wall Street on track for its worst quarter since the crash. of the pandemic in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.08% to 35,201.52 points shortly after opening. The S&P 500 was down 0.07% to 4,599.02 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.02% to 14,444.78 points.

The post Dow and S&P 500 Low on Last Day of Difficult Quarter appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Dow #day #difficult #quarter