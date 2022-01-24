The rider from Forlì and the twentieth season in the World Championship, now in Yamaha: “I will live it without worries, with the aim of pushing and pulling out the potential, setting further goals for now does not make sense. Bagnaia, Marquez, Quartararo and Martin are my favorites for the title “

Andrea Dovizioso is certainly one of the most anticipated protagonists of the next MotoGP season. It is the first without Valentino Rossi at the start and perhaps also for this reason the Italian riders will have an extra responsibility. For Dovi, 35, it will be the twentieth season in the World Championship and the challenge in the WithU Yamaha Team is the right dimension to make the most of the great experience, without the worry of having to win by force, but with the possibility of still having some satisfaction. . “Because it’s nice to try,” he said today at the presentation of the team. The twentieth year in the World Championship if he wants to enjoy it: “But without worries – he said – I will live it as if it were the last season, but I will not change my approach. I’m going to have it relaxed, I don’t care another year, and I haven’t even made plans. I am not interested in thinking about another contract either, it will go as it goes and I will not be a slave to the result “. See also MotoGP / Marquez, finally here we are | FormulaPassion.it

The pleasure of trying – There are also those who wonder what Dovizioso can still ask from the World Championship at the age of 35: “The pleasure of trying – said the Forlì – if you can race for a brand in the right way, you have to do it, regardless of the result you can achieve. . Too much importance is given to the result, at my age I understood that one has to think about the experience he wants to live, not about the approval of others, it is your life, you have to not care what they will say on the outside. Aims? I don’t know because they depend on the competitiveness of the vehicle and that I will discover only after the tests. The primary objective is to enjoy, to exploit the bike and on the basis of this the results arrive. If this happens, it will be possible to talk about something else, otherwise it is just gossip without a foundation “. See also Avatar: Reckoning is a new MMO shooter based on the film and scheduled for this year

Rossi’s legacy – Will he inherit Valentino Rossi’s team, is the goal to go better than him? “Well sure – he said – but as I said before and as Valentino also said, when you are behind and you don’t use the bike it’s not fun and you don’t want to continue, I don’t want that stuff there, I want to use the bike and stay as far up front as possible. MotoGP is only fun if you can use it for the positions that matter. ” .

The favorite 2022 – Who will be the favorite of the season? “I don’t have a name – said Dovi – every year is a story in itself, I would give the half point more as favorites to Bagnaia, to Marquez, with the unknown factor of his physical condition, to Quartararo and Martin. They are the ones who have something more for the title ”. And Dovizioso? “I want to be among the protagonists, don’t call it a learning season”. See also MotoGP pills / Sic, three points of view of 23 October 2011 | FormulaPassion.it

January 24, 2022

