After five races at the end of 2021 and six at the beginning of 2022, Andrea Dovizioso with the Yamaha of Razlan Razali’s team he was unable to obtain a better placement than eleventh place at the finish line, on the occasion of the Portimao race. If last year he inherited Franco Morbidelli’s ‘old’ bike, this year the rider from Forlì has an M1 2022 in his hands, but in terms of performance he can’t even remotely get close to Fabio Quartararo, world leader. It must be said that this situation is common to all three of Iwata’s centaurs, who see ‘El Diablo’ as a sort of alien, the only one capable with his riding style to squeeze the most out of his Yamaha. In recent days, a divergence of assessments on the development path to be undertaken has clearly emerged, with Quartararo demanding more power and Dovizioso explaining the need for a better grip.

An issue that was also re-proposed in the Jerez de la Frontera tests, and which was addressed by ‘Dovi’ in the statements made to journalists: “From my point of view there is no way to change the grip by changing the set-up- We need a big intervention on the bike, but it should be planned in advance. We need to see if they intend to do so or not, even though I know they are considering the request. They are rightly focused on making Fabio happy, given that the title is being played. They are not putting all their energy into improving grip, because Quartararo does not consider it a priority. And I can understand it “, explained the experienced Italian driver. In addition to that of the world championship, Yamaha’s goal is clearly to convince Quartararo to renew with the team as soon as possible, to quickly remove him from the market. Dovizioso, 36, has a contract with the WithU team in hand that will expire at the end of the championship and recently declared that he fully understands Valentino Rossi’s complaints in recent years and that he feels that “to be driving on eggs“.