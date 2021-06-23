The collaboration between Andrea Dovizioso and Aprilia continues. After being announced last May, the third test of the Romagna rider with the RS-GP was held today on the Misano Adriatico circuit, for the occasion with open doors. The former Ducati rode an Aprilia equipped with new Marchesini wheels with a special white paint job, with the specific function of making the tire temperatures stable. Furthermore, during the test on the circuit named after Marco Simoincelli, the “Dovi” also had the opportunity to test a new Brembo braking system, on a day that also saw the test riders of the other MotoGP teams take to the track.