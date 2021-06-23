After lapping on the Jerez and Mugello circuits, Andrea Dovizioso returns to the saddle of the Aprilia RS-GP for a day of testing at the Misano circuit. For the rider from Romagna this is the third time with the Noale team
The collaboration between Andrea Dovizioso and Aprilia continues. After being announced last May, the third test of the Romagna rider with the RS-GP was held today on the Misano Adriatico circuit, for the occasion with open doors. The former Ducati rode an Aprilia equipped with new Marchesini wheels with a special white paint job, with the specific function of making the tire temperatures stable. Furthermore, during the test on the circuit named after Marco Simoincelli, the “Dovi” also had the opportunity to test a new Brembo braking system, on a day that also saw the test riders of the other MotoGP teams take to the track.
Third time after Jerez and Mugello
Before the Misano tests, Andrea Dovizioso had already had the opportunity to test the RS-GP in Noale, fueling the rumors that would see him riding Aprilia in MotoGP for the 2022 season. After the first meeting in Jerez de la Frontera of the last 12 April, the Romagna rider had carried out a second day of testing at Mugello, in a session heavily conditioned by the rain. The third day of testing thus takes on particular importance, also in view of the summer break that will begin after the Dutch Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of 25-27 June.
