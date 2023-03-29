According to information collected by Motorsport-Total.com, Dovizioso the Romagna this test as a possible springboard for a full-time participation. The 37-year-old, who retired from MotoGP last year, had already tested with the M4 GT3, and was back on track at the wheel of the Bavarian car on Monday and Tuesday.

This test is not accidental, as Dovizioso wants to use these days to make a decision about his next career. Furthermore, the new Project 1 team is still looking for a second driver, having only Marco Wittmann for the 2023 season. Hans-Bernd Kamps’ team, like other DTM teams, is present in Hockenheim for testing.

Another of the teams in action was the Belgian WRT with its riders Maxime Martin, Niklas Krütten and MotoGP legend, Valentino Rossi. Dovizioso and Rossi then met, this time with four wheels instead of two. Coincidentally, the two had already done so in the past, as Dovizioso participated as a guest driver in the 2019 DTM race at Misano, when the class did not race with GT3s but with Class 1. Rossi was also ready to participate, but the what did not go through due to contractual issues, given that Yamaha and BMW reached an agreement.

For “Dovi”, entry into the DTM seems like a realistic option, as in the test he shared the car with his potential teammate, Wittmann. Project 1 completed a total of 72 laps on Monday when weather conditions were less than ideal due to low temperatures and some raindrops. The team finished in the middle of the standings with a time of 1’38″957, while the Mercedes of Akkodis-ASP recorded the fastest time with a 1’36″8. There isn’t much to think about these time trials, as it is unknown who was behind the wheel at the time and how much fuel was used.

Positive impression

Dovizioso made a positive impression in his participation in the 2019 DTM. He finished 12th and 15th, leaving the DTM veterans behind. In addition to that experience, he has already raced in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, won two races in his class as a guest driver and was number two in the Pro-Am class.

All merits not just, which can only play in his favor if he wanted to enter the DTM. If the team manages to tie its name to the car, it could also benefit Project 1’s finances. In fact, the team needs around 2.4-2.6 million euros a year to enter two cars, even if receives support from BMW for just under 1 million euros.

Furthermore, it would be good news for the DTM to acquire such a big name in motorsport. Indeed, the category was taken over by ADAC after ITR, the previous owner, decided to get rid of the commercial rights. The DTM should once again be the premier class of German motorsport. Only drivers with FIA Platinum status will be admitted. SRO is in charge of Balance of Performance and Pirelli is the new tire supplier to the championship. The takeover led to a large exodus, including the farewell of Team Rosberg after 24 years.