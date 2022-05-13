At the words of Razlan Razali, great boss of the Yamaha RNF team, towards Andrea Dovizioso released a few days ago at GPOne, today came the long-awaited reply from the rider from Forlì.

Razali, regarding Dovizioso, had asserted: “I find similarities between him and Valentino last year, they both want not only to be riders but also engineers and they forget to be riders and to ride the bike as it is. The philosophy to have young people is right because they have no references and they simply ride, it’s the difference between a rookie and a rider with great experience. Vale and Dovi are very analytical, very sensitive, but they forget to ride the bike “.

Read also:

At the end of Free Practice 2 of the French Grand Prix, Dovizioso opened his debrief on Friday talking about what his boss said about him, but using very calm tones – there was little doubt about this, considering the thickness. human from Forlì – and offering a photograph signed by the former Ducati rider from Razali.

“Honestly right now it’s not a problem for me, what he said doesn’t affect me. I don’t know Razali too well, but for me he’s a good person. He doesn’t know the paddock well yet and he doesn’t know how to behave in certain situations. but he is a good person and I have an excellent relationship with him. It has happened in the past that he made other statements that were a bit strange, but that is only because he has little experience in motorcycles. But it is not a problem. We are focused on technique and try to be more competitive. He’s more focused on the managerial side. So he’s not too into the technique. But he’s there. I’m very analytical and I don’t see myself as being different. In the end we’re talking about nothing. “

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea also spoke on one of the issues that are taking hold at Le Mans, namely any penalties to be inflicted on drivers who are too slow on the track. According to the rider from Forlì, there are riders who care too little about others on the track and this often creates unpleasant situations that the Safety Commission has to calm down in some way.

“I don’t think it’s too much of a discourse linked to the example we give to Moto3 riders, however they are very far from MotoGP at the moment and in any case they are making their disasters. But we can do better and we have to do it. So, there can be a mistake , because when you are on a motorbike and you look around you are not all as visible and clear as for those who watch on television. You have a hard time seeing certain things. But there are riders who see and do not worry too much about being in the middle. that’s okay. It doesn’t have to happen. It’s a question of respect and maturity that you must have in MotoGP. “

“We are waiting for a rider, but the important thing is not to harm him. Then it is normal for the fastest riders to complain because they would like to have a clear track, but it can’t be like that. The key thing is that the riders look once more. behind you to see if there is anyone behind and above all to stand aside if a flying pilot is coming. Normally it is always better to stand aside inside, but most do the opposite and this disturbs the pilots even if you don’t he is right in the line. There is room for improvement in this and we need to improve. “

“In the Safety Commission it is something that comes up often. We were asked to insert the Moto3 penalties to overcome this problem. They gave us carte blanche to insert them, but after the evaluation between us we understood that it is not the most right because then you enter certain dynamics and you need to solve things on the track and that’s it. But if certain things continue to happen it is normal that you have to give penalties. Until serious penalties are given from a sporting point of view, the riders they do their own business. I don’t want to generalize because we are all different, but too little importance is given to others. It takes maturity in doing the right things “, concluded Dovizioso.