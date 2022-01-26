Danilo Petrucci surprised everyone at his absolute debut in the Dakar riding a KTM 450. The rider from Terni won a stage being defined by Marc Coma “a phenomenon” like Fernando Alonso, who only came close to winning the stage by finishing second in the 2020 raid held at the wheel of a Toyota. Petrucci in the most famous raid in the world has shown that he can have a more than brilliant future to the point that KTM is now working to define the next competitive commitments of Petrux, who on paper is ready to compete in the MotoAmerica championship with Ducati (i.e. the US Superbike).

Andrea Dovizioso, who has trained on more than one occasion with the motocross bike together with the one who was his boxmate at Ducati for two years in 2019 and 2020, has declared that Petrucci has gone beyond his already high expectations: “He was great – declared the Forlì interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – I knew it would be fast in certain stages, but not that fast. I was afraid that he would get hurt when he started going strong, and in fact he gave it a few hits. And maybe it went well too “. The current Yamaha RNF team rider – who presented the 2022 livery yesterday – is not interested in following in the footsteps of his compatriot and participating in the Dakar: “I would not race the Dakar. I’m crazy enough, but not like him. Sometimes I also enjoy looking at others “.