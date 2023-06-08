Dovizioso new MotoGP Legend

Even if he didn’t speak, it would be enough to look at his face to understand his emotions. Andrew always Dovizioso he communicates more with his gaze than with words: those eyes that in the Mugello press conference in his honor transmitted great pride and a pinch of embarrassed amazement at being included among the MotoGP Legends.

Dovi himself admitted that he admitted that he didn’t expect such recognition for his career. But perhaps because he too unconsciously gave more weight to the titles than to the emotions transmitted to the fans all over the world. Thinking beyond superficiality, the former Ducati rider – winner of 24 grand prix in the world championship – thus explained his entry into the two-wheeler Hall of Fame.

Dovizioso’s words

“It’s a great pleasure, I’m proud. There are the results, which I can be quite satisfied with, but beyond the numbers, if you come back here and hear what Carmelo Ezpeleta said, you must be proud. I’m very happy with the relationship we’ve had over this long period, I’m happy to be here at Mugello today, it’s always a special place for all Italian riders. I didn’t expect to become a MotoGP legend, I’m so happy to be part of this list of names, it really impresses me. I look at it and there are very very important names. I’m surprised to be here. Many riders have won more than me, and therefore some turned up their noses at my presence on this list, but when I retired I noticed that people stopped me a lot more than they did while I was racing. So I gave them something important. Many battles, especially in the final phase of my career with Ducati, remain in my mind, regardless of the result. I am very proud that I even fought for the championship and came close, battling against a very strong rider (Marc Marquez, ed.). It was the best possible ending for my career“.

“I was surprised because I didn’t expect it, by nature I belittle many things, I didn’t feel important enough to receive this award, but I lingered and tried to understand, also seeing the reaction of the people. Normally when you retire people forget very quickly, but they hang me around a lot“, he continued. “My feeling is that when you stop people realize they really liked what you did. I connected this award to this aspect, also because if I look at the World Cup I only won one“.

“A return? Never say never”

Dovizioso then focused on some aspects of the current MotoGP and didn’t rule out a return to the paddock, even if not as a rider: “There Sprint? I would have loved to race it, let’s say that maybe the characteristics aren’t very suitable, but it always depends on how competitive you are. Maybe I would have liked it in 2017 and 2018: I think whoever is more in order makes the most difference in this format. Now the MotoGP has changed in many respects, it has become much more about performance. You have to be fast from the first turn and there’s already a race on Saturday. But motorcycles have changed even more. It’s interesting, but also very stressful for the pilots. Saying a name isn’t correct, I’m almost embarrassed to put myself among these names. Return? Never say neverwe’re talking about a top level, and I really like working on these levels. I could have various kinds of roles in this world and they have already been offered to me. I am very pleased. But it’s also normal to take a break“.