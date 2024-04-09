Dovizioso, motocross accident

Andrew Dovizioso was the victim of a bad accident this morning on the Terranuova Bracciolini motocross track, in the hamlet of Tasso (province of Arezzo). The 38-year-old, from what has been learned, fell during a training session, suffering a head injury.

According to the agency Handlehis life is not in danger, but as a precaution he was airlifted to the Florentine hospital in Careggi.

Dovizioso's accident occurred shortly after 11am. The emergency vehicles were immediately alerted and transported the former Ducati rider to hospital under code three. At first the details of the pilot who was the victim of the accident were not disclosed. Then we learned that it was born in 1986.