The Yamaha RNF team was the second to unveil the livery of the 2022 bikes, after the Gresini team who on Saturday 15 January removed the veils from the Ducati Desmosedici that will be entrusted to Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The winter tests in Sepang and Mandalika scheduled for the first half of February are looming and will be the only opportunities to prepare for the world debut scheduled for Sunday 6 March in Losail in Qatar. Andrea Dovizioso he is among the riders who awaits with more trepidation the two days of Sepang in Malaysia, more than the three days available in Indonesia, a new and undiscovered track that will issue not entirely reliable ‘verdicts’. “I’m curious to see what comes to Malaysia – declared Andrea Dovizioso interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport on the occasion of the presentation of the team which took place yesterday on the stage of the Verona Philharmonic theater – in Sepang we will have to be good at choosing the right pieces with which to face the season ”.

Dovizioso was hired by Yamaha to reinforce the rider park after the end of the relationship with Maverick Vinales, now with Aprilia. Fabio Quartararo, the reigning champion, is the spearhead and also the prized piece of the drivers’ market. The Iwata house in Sepang will have to prove that it has done its homework at the engine level, if the M1 releases the horsepower that El Diablo expects then the contract renewal will be downhill, otherwise Honda’s courtship could become increasingly insistent. In any case, Honda will regularly see eight-time world champion Marc Marquez in action, who has gone through the winter with the doubt that he will not be able to return to racing due to diplopia, a ghost removed in private tests carried out on a motorcycle. roads approaching the official ones.

According to Dovizioso, Marquez’s recovery after the optic nerve injury sustained at the end of 2021 in a training with the motocross bike was more difficult than expected: “I don’t know how he’s doing, so there’s no point in talking about him, but I’m glad he’s okay. I expected he could do it soonerit means that the recovery was not so easy “.