“I’ve never made a decision based on money, in any season. I came back because Yamaha fulfilled the conditions I thought necessary to get back to racing, I don’t choose the bikes based on how much I earn ”. Andrea Dovizioso he answered questioned about how much the economic sphere had impacted on his return to MotoGP after almost a sabbatical following the failure to renew with Ducati at the end of 2020 after a long adventure as a rider for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer that began in 2013 and culminated in a three years as vice world champion from 2017 to 2019 and 14 victories on the Desmosedici.

Dovizioso did not reach an agreement with KTM in 2020 unlike Danilo Petrucci, then the Forlì carried out several tests together with Aprilia on the RS-GP, but in the end the Noale house took the opportunity Maverick Vinales when this manifested itself given that Andrea Dovizioso never materialized the interest shown in the project of the Venetian house that materialized in the tests carried out with the Aprilia prototype. Who definitively convinced Andrea Dovizioso to return to the track was Yamaha, which suddenly found itself short of riders after the divorce with Vinales and the farewell of Valentino Rossi.

The former Ducati in 2022 will be a semi-official rider and will have a Yamaha M1 factory at his disposal like Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, although the latter will obviously receive any updates first. The return to the Yamaha saddle was more difficult than expected for Dovizioso, who is confident, however, in a leap in quality by the official 2022 model: “I didn’t feel comfortable riding a bike that basically had several problems – added Dovizioso interviewed by the Spanish journalist Manuel Pecino – I don’t think that with the 2022 bike I will be at the top of the standings as soon as I get on the saddle, I know it will take a lot of mine, but I think with the factory M1 we can go much faster than in the last races of 2021 ″.