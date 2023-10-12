Meeting between the two champions. The man from Forlì is making his cards at the World Championship and about Marquez he says: “A good comparison between him and the other Ducatisti who will have to have personality”. The world champion in cross-country: “The redhead wants me as team principal, for now just words, I’m linked to KTM”

by our correspondent Mario Salvini – thirty

It was a crossroads, much more suggestive than dangerous. A mix between earth and asphalt, and – naturally – with the common passion for motorbikes. The idea of ​​the hosts, the world volleyball champion Rachele Sangiuliano and the journalist Paolo Ianieri, was that of a question and answer between two great pilots and good friends, Andrea Dovizioso And Antonio Cairoli. With more cross than track, to be honest. Because everyone knows about Dovi’s past on dirt roads, an obsession inherited from his father, Antonio, like Cairoli, Sicilian, like Cairoli. Then it happened that Tony was involved in the San Marino Legend Rally, and so he only attended via connection.

See also Dybala, his girlfriend Oriana reveals: “I study thanatopraxis. I am excited by corpses” the ducati proposal to tony — From where, however, he made half a revelation. “Yes, it’s true – she admitted – Ducati contacted me”. Ducati, yes: because the Borgo Panigale company is about to begin its adventure in cross and would like Tony to lead as team principal. “But it’s also true – he then slowed down a bit – that my history with KTM is long and I’d like to continue it. For now, those with Ducati are just chatter.” We’ll see. The nice thing is to see that these riders who still don’t want to define themselves as ex continue to go strong. At least with their projects. In fact, Dovi also confirmed that he is ahead of his track, in Monte Coralli, on the hills of Faenza. “I haven’t been there yet – admitted Cairoli – but I can’t wait, I will do it soon. Everyone speaks well of it to me.” Dovi revealed that the project is expanding: “It has become more challenging than I imagined. But we’re here now. And by next summer we should have lighting, and it will become the first track in Italy where you can race in the evening.” And not only that, because the project, called 04 Park, after Dovi’s historic number, will be much more. “I have in mind the park in Forlimpopoli where I went as a child on minibikes, where there was a fishing lake, a restaurant and an ice skating rink. That is, it was a place for families. Here, I would like something like that.” Without forgetting that the structure will become a Federal Centre. See also Genoa, Gilardino doesn't trust Brescia last: "It's the decisive moment for goal A"

motogp sprint — Then, obviously, there was the opportunity to talk about MotoGP: Also in reference to Dovizioso’s career, with Mario Almondo, director of Brembo, who extolled his great qualities as a detacher. “He has always been a fundamental reference for us, with his feedback.” But above all, inevitably, we commented on the big news of the day: Marc Marquez in Ducati, with the Gresini team. “In the end the rider wants the best bike – commented Dovi – and Honda has many problems at the moment, even more than we can see. In Ducati you will find many strong riders. However, they will have to have a lot of conviction in their abilities and even more so in their knowledge of the bike so as not to fear the comparison with him.” And in the end, obviously, if not the prediction, which is always difficult to obtain from the drivers, then the analysis of the fight for the title. “I see Pecco Bagnaia as more structured – Dovi reflected – also because he has already won the World Cup. And what’s more, he’s very strong when braking, which is fundamental in today’s MotoGP. But Jorge Martin has an exaggerated talent. And he does things, maneuvers, that no one else does.” See also Rafael Nadal is still the king: champion of the Acapulco Open