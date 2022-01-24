The years pass for everyone, but it is strange to think that what is about to begin will even be the 20th season of Andrea Dovizioso’s career in the World Championship. It was 2002 when he made his debut on the world championship scene and since then a lot of water has passed under the bridge. He won a 125cc title and then was three times vice-champion in MotoGP, becoming the symbol of Ducati’s rebirth.

The unhappy end of the relationship with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer seemed to have put an end to his career in the premier class, but after a few months of spectating, with the leisure of a few tests with Aprilia, the opportunity came to get back in the saddle with the Yamaha of the Petronas SRT.

After a complicated start in the first five races, in which he had to deal with an older generation M1 inherited from Franco Morbidelli, this year the Forlì will finally have a factory version bike available, identical to that of the official riders, and so he will be the top man of Razlan Razali’s structure, which in the meantime has undergone a restyling becoming the WithU Yamaha RNF Team.

For both of them it is a new start, even if in March Andrea will blow out 36 candles and will be the oldest rider on the grid. Which he lives without hesitation, as well as the fact that he still does not have a contract for 2023 and therefore knows whether or not this will be his last season in the premier class.

When you came back in 2021 you said you wanted to understand how this has become the MotoGP of young people and if you could be competitive. In those few races you did last year, were you able to get an idea?

“It would take me half an hour, in the sense that I don’t have an answer, but I have many considerations. Since 2020 many things have changed and, since the regulations or the bikes have not changed, I don’t see such a great technical motivation. The biggest change is been the tires and we know very well that sometimes they can shift more than the regulation changes. But I think that is a set of things. My generation has come quite to the end and the tires require a completely different way of driving and maybe it is more difficult to adapt to who has been here for a long time, because it comes less natural. Then the young people who are there today are particularly strong and talented, this cannot be denied. It must also be said that satellite bikes no longer exist, even if can generalize. Now, however, it may be the bike that won the World Championship the year before and maybe it also has the support of the manufacturer. All this mix of things has conditioned the MotoGP. I spoke or even with Stoner when he came to the last two races of 2021: the regulation now allows a lot of aerodynamics to be used and this is affecting MotoGP in a negative way from the point of view of the struggle, because we see very few overtaking. It’s all very level, because the aerodynamics reduce errors and make everyone go pretty fast. All you need is a couple of tenths of a margin and you can keep them quite easily until the end. There are no more strategies. But these are my considerations, they are not answers “.

But Ducati still makes the difference and not just for aerodynamics …

“I think Ducati has a lot of margin over all the others in its engine, also because I think it also has more downforce, so it probably has even more engine than it shows.”

After all these considerations and based on how your return went, is there a time when you regret coming back?

“If I have to regret it, I will only say it at the end of the year. Before starting the season it is not good to think negative. Then, however, in life you have to do what you feel, regardless of the result. If you had something in your head that you wanted to live , you have to do it regardless of how it goes “.

If you had to make a name today, who do you see as the favorite for the World Cup?

“I don’t have a name, because we know that MotoGP has its own history every year. But that half a point more among the many riders that can be played in the championship can be given starting from how last season ended. So these they are Bagnaia, Marquez, even if we don’t know exactly what his situation is, Quartararo and Martin. These are the ones I see with half a point in more possibilities, but it doesn’t mean that they are the only ones who can play it “.

After 20 years in the World Cup, what do you think you still have to prove? If you have something to prove …

“If you have it in your head that you want to try to do something with a certain brand and you have the possibility to do it right, you have to do it, regardless of the result, if this does not come. You make too much of the mistake of wanting the approval of others, that is, getting certain results in a certain way and showing people what they want to see. But this is not living your own life and it is wrong from my point of view. This is following the crowd and my 20 years of racing they made me come to this thought. Then I do not say it is right, but it is my thought. One who thinks only of the image and is at home like me last year after having obtained certain results, stays at home and comments with your head held high what others do. But it doesn’t seem like an intelligent and mature attitude to me, so when you have the opportunity to run for official houses and believe in something, it’s nice to be able to do it and it’s also right in my opinion. And then me to some extent cares that you speak well or badly of me “.

Have you already set yourself a goal for this season? At the end of the year would you be happy if?

“At the base there must be competitiveness, feeling the bike and exploiting it. However, this can mean various types of results, but at this moment it is difficult to say, also because I still have to compare my bike with the others. From the tests, yes. he will understand something, even if they will be a bit particular, because in Malaysia there will be only two days, which are few, and the second will be done on a new track. motorcycles and consequently the results come. Then these can be to play the World Championship or to finish third or fourth in the championship. But my goal is to enjoy, to stay in front, to push, because in any case you can only talk about something else when you can do that. now: ‘this year we will break the ass of everything’, it is useless “.

Last year you had some difficulties in adapting to Yamaha after so many years in Ducati. Is this an additional challenge for you?

“At my age, after having achieved certain results, I took this challenge because I want to live this thing. I’m always looking to improve myself, because in the end you work a lot on yourself as well as on the bike. These are very nice things to do in the life, working with professionals to try to overcome your limits. It’s cool and I am lucky to be able to live on this. It is clear that if the results do not come, then all this is not good to live. wake up in the morning to try to get these results “.

From Valentino Rossi you inherit the passport of an older rider, his team, his bike. Will you go stronger than him or not?

“This is the goal. When you are behind in terms of positions and you can’t take advantage of the bike or push as you did in the past, you don’t enjoy. When you do, you don’t want to continue living this situation. I want to try to improve. , to take advantage of the bike and stay as far ahead as possible. In MotoGP everything is too connected to the results, you only enjoy if those arrive and you are not feeling well back there. “

Your contract with the team expires at the end of 2022. Have you already thought about 2023?

“Last year was strange and this will be too. I have no plans and this is reality. I live this season as if it were the last, because I don’t know what will happen and it all depends on the results. It will be a problem. If they don’t, it would be different, but I’m very relaxed about that. But that doesn’t change my approach. I don’t have a contract for 2023, but I don’t want it right now, because I don’t know what I want to do. . It’s simple: if you are fast you have fun, if you are not you are not, especially when you are in this phase of your career “.

In the usual photos we have seen that there is no brand on your helmet, why?

“Because I have an agreement with Alpinestars that is valid from head to toe”.