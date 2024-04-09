Moments of fear for Andrea Dovizioso. The three-time MotoGP vice-world champion was in fact hospitalized following an accident that occurred while he was training on a motocross bike on the Terranuova Bracciolini track, in the province of Arezzo.

According to the first information released, the man from Forlì is not in danger of his life, but he was airlifted to the Careggi hospital in Florence under code three (deferrable urgency: stable condition with suffering, which usually requires further diagnostic tests and complex visits), as in the accident, which occurred around 11 am, he suffered a head injury.

Always a great Motocross enthusiast, Dovizioso has practiced this discipline throughout his career in the Motocross Championship as training. However, since he decided to end his career in MotoGP after the Misano race in 2022, it has become his main activity.

In addition to participating in the Italian Championship, he recently took over the management of the Faenza track with a twenty-year agreement, which today bears the name “04 Park” in his honor after having been completely renovated.