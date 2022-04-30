Aleix Espargarò, Aprilia’s top rider in MotoGP for years, he came to Jerez in third position in the world championship standings, three points behind the duo formed by Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, who currently share the throne of the premier class after five races. The most experienced of the Granollers brothers also occupied the top of the ranking after the resounding victory in Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo, an acute followed by a more complicated race in Austin, Texas, immediately ‘canceled’ from the podium in Portimao where the RS-GP finished third behind Quartararo’s Yamaha and Johann Zarco’s Ducati.

Andrea Dovizioso seemed destined to be the new face of Aprilia starting from 2022, but the tests that saw the rider from Forlì as protagonist riding the RS-GP did not materialize with the signing for the Noale manufacturer, who jumped at the occasion Maverick Vinales, who, following a domino effect, freed a saddle in Yamaha occupied by Dovizioso himself.

The rider from Forlì does not regret his choice in light of the results obtained in 2022 by Aprilia: “I’m really happy for them, the results are deserved – explained Dovizioso interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – I know that the budget dedicated to the engineers has been implemented, in fact the decisive step has been completed. I also hope thanks to my inputs. In the tests including the positive sides of the bike, as well as the negative ones ”.

The former Ducati rider also commented on the slow start of the Ducati factory team in 2022, currently standing at only one podium with Jack Miller. Francesco Bagnaia is still dry, even if the Jerez weekend seems to promise more than good for the reigning vice-world champion: “It’s not a question of officers or not – Dovizioso’s words – I know the internal dynamics and the management well, I am not at all surprised at how things are going“.