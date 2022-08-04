Andrea Dovizioso has decided: on the occasion of the San Marino Grand Prix, staged in Misano from 2 to 4 September, he will say goodbye to MotoGP. The rider from Forlì therefore anticipates the retirement that was already planned at the end of an unsatisfactory season with Yamaha. He leaves a world champion, king of the 125 in 2004, but above all a great protagonist in every category of the World Championship. From duels with Jorge Lorenzo and Casey Stoner between 125 and 250, to battles against Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez in the top class. Here are Dovizioso’s 10 most iconic races.