Dovizioso, the conditions after the accident

Andrea's condition is less scary than we thought Dovizioso. The man from Forlì, who fell this morning during a motocross training session, is conscious and suffered a fracture of his right collarbone.

Battistella's words

“Andrea is conscious, the CT scan is negative. The right collarbone is broken, they are reporting wrists and ribs“, this is the comment of the historic manager Simone Battistella.

The rider born in 1986 was the victim of an accident this morning on the Terranuova Bracciolini motocross track, in the hamlet of Tasso (province of Arezzo). He was airlifted in emergency to the Florentine hospital in Careggi in code three. His condition has never given rise to concerns related to his life.

Dovizioso's accident occurred shortly after 11am. The emergency vehicles were immediately alerted and transported the former Ducati rider to hospital.