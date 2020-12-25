Thursday, December 24, a few hours before Christmas Eve, delivery is near for some drivers who will be able to board a ferry at the port of Dover (United Kingdom). With the ticket to cross the Channel as a Christmas present. All day long, at the port, a race against time began to save Christmas for these thousands of truck drivers. French teams came to the aid of the British to test everyone as quickly as possible.

Christophe Couvreur, driver, finally managed to pass on time. “I have finally arrived safely in France. I have chills, I have no other words“he confides, moved. Others did not have this chance: hundreds of truckers still stranded called for help by forming a” Help “(” help “) seen from the sky with their trucks . Some will have to spend Christmas in their cabin. “I’ll party with my driver buddies stuck behind“, slips one of them.