Former Disney star Dove Cameron (‘Liv and Maddie’ and Descendants) continues in the second season of ‘Schmigadoon!’ (Schmicago) on Apple TV + and, like her castmates, this time with a new character. “The great thing about an anthology like this is that you have already created the community, the security, the space with the people you work with. They all support you, they are a little in love and it is a wonderful space where you will get better work, because they all come back with this base camp, and yes, we change roles all the time, but working with the same people adds to the performance. , it rewards you a lot,” he says.

Regarding his new role in the musical series, he reveals that he shares many things with Jenny, his character. “This arc of hiding pain, trauma, behind the shine and the mask, and also that perpetual energy. I think his ability to connect with people is something that I have. She’s definitely very friendly, physical, she’s like a person who likes to communicate, hug, that’s just me, I fall in love with people immediately. I also believe that the way in which he carries his grief and how he bends it and takes it as a longing to love people… He is a vulnerable person and that is something that I also have ”, she expresses.

Dove says that it was a pleasure for her to work on the musicals of the 60s and 70s. “These are musicals that we love and are most familiar with; even during breaks we listened to them. And, if I had to pick a favorite musical from that era, it would be Cabaret or Sweet tooth”, assures. However, working on ‘Schmigadoon!’ has been challenging for her. “My caput number in the first episode was very challenging for me, I was very nervous about it. I’m not a person who plays sexy that often and I don’t dance very often, and I also don’t consider myself like these women I saw growing up like Liza Minnelli or Catherine Zeta Jones,” she says.

For Dove Cameron, ‘Schmigadoon!’ It is a story that has “a simple and beautiful message that resonates with everyone” because “it seems that he is entertaining you, but in the end your head explodes about how relevant it is, because it touches on things very typical of the human being that connects us all. I love emotionally intense endings that address trauma and loss, and I had to do a lot of work to believe in beginnings.

In fact, one of my favorite scenes is the one that says: ‘The world ended for me many times and I have started again in the morning’. And I’ve had many experiences that have told me ‘that’s how it is’, and in the end I can’t survive any more of this, and the next day the sun comes up. I think it is the perseverance of the human being, it is the reason we are here and the world turns.

