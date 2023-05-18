The company Where is continuing its campaign against thehypersexualization from the women in video gameswhich he is carrying out by collaborating with Epic Games and its Unreal Engine educational team, and with the Women in Games association, under the cry of “let’s make virtual beauty real”.

Dove then launched a new spotwhich you find below, in which we can see the heroine of a series of video games who, when alone, takes off her costume, making herself more comfortable, and then returns to the game with her real features, the ones with which she feels more like herself.

In the commercial we can read: “74% of girls do not feel represented in video games.

We have started a collaboration with UnrealEngine and Women in Games to change that.”

The campaign is curated by Lola MullenLowe and is inspired by a new study by Dove which found that 60% of girls and 62% of women feel misrepresented in video games, with over a third of them being influenced negatively by the lack of diversity of the avatars. Not surprisingly, then, 74 percent of women want more inclusiveness in female video game characters.