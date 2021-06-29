The Dnipro striker, who entered the final, heads the last action. In the first half goal from Zinchenko, also author of the decisive assist, and Forsberg

The surprises are not over: after the Czech Republic that eliminates the Netherlands and Switzerland that eliminates France, it is the turn of Ukraine, which until the last day of the groups had one foot on the plane and which will now challenge England in the quarters. To send Sweden home is the header of the reserve Dovbyk, who in the last action of extra time signed the 2-1 header between Lindelof and Helander, when everyone was ready for penalties. Shevchenko’s team did not steal anything, even if between 90 minutes in regulation and extra time Sweden showed something more. But when two teams are essentially the same, it is often an episode that decides.

EQUILIBRIUM – After attending three great games, the level proposed by the last round of 16 obviously could not be the same. Sweden, however already exceeded expectations, makes solidity its main strength, while the Ukrainians, up to now often disappointing also due to the lackluster condition of many key men, appeared to grow compared to the group. Neither team prevailed, even if Sweden built more in the first half, ending 1-1 thanks to goals from Zinchenko (a great assist from Yarmolenko) and Forsberg, helped by a decisive deflection from Zabarnyi.

DOWN – As the minutes went by, the level dropped: the game was pleasant up to Sydorchuk’s outside post, to which the wild Forsberg immediately responded, who hit two consecutive woods and comes out of the continental tournament great. The final was much more staid, with the fear of taking a goal that would have been very heavy and tiredness to dominate. In extra time Danielson was sent off, decreed by Orsato with the help of the Var: the contrast with Besedin is very hard, even if the defender hits the ball first, the intervention is dangerous. In place of Danielson Andersson chooses the former Bolognese Helander, in the dock together with Lindelof on Dovbyk’s failure to mark, good at jumping on the cross of the usual Zinchenko. Then comes the final whistle and Shevchenko’s jumps for joy. Appointment in Rome on Saturday at 9pm against England.

June 29, 2021 (change June 30, 2021 | 00:13) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...